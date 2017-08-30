State: Despite refinery closures, gasoline supply plentiful

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Gasoline prices in Texas could rise up by 35 cents a gallon due to the effects of Harvey. But the head of the agency that regulates the oil and gas industry in the state says there is an adequate supply of gasoline to meet the demand.

Texas Railroad Commission Chair Christi Craddick acknowledged that there may be logistical issues in some areas, getting the gasoline from fuel terminals to service stations due to transportation challenges resulting from Harvey.

“We have gasoline. We have enough gasoline across the country and enough gasoline in Texas. So, don’t run out and fill up you tank. You’re ok. What we are now seeing is companies as well as the logistics world look at is how you get it from the refinery through the pipes to the truck, to your local gas station,” Craddick said.

At least 12 petroleum refineries are currently off line along the Texas Gulf coast. That includes the nation’s largest, the Motiva Refinery in Port Arthur.

“If your local gas station doesn’t have gas, go down the street. So we think we have gas,” Craddick advised.

“We will continue to see a price increase I think for the next several weeks, if not a month or more. Ten cents, to, I’ve seen as much as 35 cents predicted. A lot depends on what happens as soon as we get refineries back up.”

Craddick said it could potentially take weeks to get all Texas refineries back on line. Companies will have to do an assessment when the water goes down. But what if there is a worst case scenario with refineries being down for months?

“Then obviously we have other refineries in the country. And we’ve had a lot of supplies put, and sitting in storage tanks. So that’s part of what we get to in a few months. And we’re trying to manage the problem in the short term,” Craddick said. “I think we’re doing very well in Texas and I think we’re going to recover in the long term.”

Harvey will cause temporary shifts in the flow of oil and gas around the world. But Craddick says there is no need for Texans to constantly “top off” their gas tanks.