Salvation Army serves more than 19,000 meals to Harvey survivors

By Published: Updated:
The Salvation Army has served more than 19,000 meals to Harvey survivors (KXAN Photo)
The Salvation Army has served more than 19,000 meals to Harvey survivors (KXAN Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Salvation Army has 71 units stationed in areas hard-hit by Harvey, helping serve meals and provide shelters.

It’s beyond just a nationwide effort, Area Commander Maj. Andrew Kelly told KXAN News.

“We’ve been told every disaster unit the Salvation Army has across the U.S. and Canada will be coming to help the disaster relief efforts,” Kelly said.

As of Wednesday, volunteers served more than 19,000 meals to those in need, not including 18,000 snacks and about 18,000 drinks passed out. The Salvation Army also has special shower units that let survivors clean up.

“We will be there until it’s over,” Kelly said.

People can donate to the Salvation Army and the Red Cross to help relief efforts through the campaign “Stand Strong Texas” by clicking this link.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s