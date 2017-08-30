Salvation Army serves more than 19,000 meals to Harvey survivors

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Salvation Army has 71 units stationed in areas hard-hit by Harvey, helping serve meals and provide shelters.

It’s beyond just a nationwide effort, Area Commander Maj. Andrew Kelly told KXAN News.

“We’ve been told every disaster unit the Salvation Army has across the U.S. and Canada will be coming to help the disaster relief efforts,” Kelly said.

As of Wednesday, volunteers served more than 19,000 meals to those in need, not including 18,000 snacks and about 18,000 drinks passed out. The Salvation Army also has special shower units that let survivors clean up.

“We will be there until it’s over,” Kelly said.

People can donate to the Salvation Army and the Red Cross to help relief efforts through the campaign “Stand Strong Texas” by clicking this link.