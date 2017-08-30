Round Rock student walking home told to get in truck by unknown suspect

FILE - Round Rock Police patrol car. (KXAN File Photo)
ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — A student at Walsh Middle School in Round Rock reported being approached by an unknown man Wednesday while he was walking home.

The man then told the student to get into a gray truck, according to an email sent to parents by Round Rock ISD. The school says the incident happened near the Great Oaks Drive and Sam Bass Road area.

The student was able to avoid the man and alerted an adult to what happened, who then called the Round Rock Police Department.

The department is looking for the driver, and officers will be increasing their visibility in the neighborhood before, during and after school with both marked and unmarked cars, the letter to parents said.

The school district urged students to follow these precautions:

  • Always walk or bike with other students.
  • Be alert to what is happening and who is around you.
  • Never talk to a stranger or go near a stranger’s car.
  • Never accept rides from a stranger.
  • If a stranger approaches you, scream and run. Find an adult you know and report what happened immediately.

In February, Round Rock and Pflugerville police put out an alert after suspects tried to lure two girls walking home from school. One of the girls was walking on McNeil Road when the suspect made a U-turn and grabbed her, but the girl was able to get away.

