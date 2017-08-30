Red Cross gains thousands of Harvey volunteers, urges donations

AUSTIN (KXAN) — American Red Cross volunteers are working around the clock to help Harvey survivors feel cared for as many are rescued and enter evacuation shelters.

Some volunteers are going from place to place in Houston using helicopters and Humvees, according to Bristel Minsker with the organization. She said many evacuees from that area were rescued from rooftops or had to wade away from their homes as the water rose.

“The scene in Houston is devastating, so we are here to provide some comfort and safety for folks who have been through a nightmare,” Minsker said.

Minsker said the Red Cross has had an outpouring of support, with more than 5,000 people signing up to volunteer in the Austin area alone. Now, the group needs monetary donations and for people to raise awareness of the situation and how to stay safe during disasters.

People can donate to the Red Cross and the Salvation Army to help relief efforts through the campaign “Stand Strong Texas” by clicking this link.

 

