NFL lineman Louis Vasquez collects Harvey donations

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As relief organizations collect donations and help those whose lives were completely changed by Harvey, smaller efforts are also supporting that same goal. The situation is creating opportunities for more people to help.

Royce and Louis Vasquez are collecting supplies, including formula, diapers and onesies. People have started dropping off goods at the Vasquezes’ Lakeway home.

The couple is using Louis’ connection as an NFL lineman and Super Bowl Champion to raise money and gather supplies. They plan to drive it all down to Houston themselves.

“I’m hoping to not have any room in the trailer and so we can actually reach a decent amount of people there,” Royce Vasquez said.

They’ve set up a Go Fund Me account and are accepting donations from the public.

Other stars of stage and screen have also pledged to help Harvey victims. Country musician Chris Young and “Supernatural” star Jensen Ackles are among those donating money and holding fundraisers to support relief efforts. So too is Sandra Bullock, who keeps a second home in Austin. She’s donating $1 million.

People don’t have to be celebrities to help, however. Other families are also heading to social media with calls to action and setting up online fundraisers for flood relief. The Austin Disaster Relief Network is a collection of churches working to send donations to Houston. Daniel Geraci with the organization said the way people give now has changed so much, and that can be a good thing.

“Imagine raising 10-thousand dollars on behalf of many, many survivors in need,” Geraci said. “You can really make a big impact.”

KXAN is also teaming up with The Salvation Army and the Red Cross for a “Stand Strong Texas” fundraiser. Click here for more information on how to help.