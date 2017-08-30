NFL cancels Texans vs. Cowboys preseason game

By Published:
J.J. Watt
Houston Texans' J.J. Watt, center, sprints across the field with other defensive lineman during a morning practice at the Dallas Cowboys training facility, Monday, Aug. 28, 2017, in Frisco, Texas. The Texans are working out in the practice facility of the Dallas Cowboys because of floods pounding Houston. An exhibition game in the Texans' stadium Thursday might be moved to the home of the Cowboys. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — It seems like the NFL is listening to J.J. Watt. On Wednesday, a reporter for the NFL tweeted that Thursday’s preseason game between the Cowboys and the Texans is canceled.

The game, which was originally scheduled for Houston, was moved to Arlington. The proceeds from Thursday’s game were slated to go to Hurricane Harvey recovery efforts.

When Harvey struck, Watt said he didn’t believe the game should be played because of the catastrophic flooding. In response, Watt decided to help raise money for flooding victims. As of Wednesday morning, Watt and his fans have raised $5.1 million.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s