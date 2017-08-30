Mueller finally getting its own Kerbey Lane Cafe

Rendering of Kerbey Lane Cafe location in Mueller, expected to open in fall 2018. (Kerbey Lane Cafe Rendering)
Rendering of Kerbey Lane Cafe location in Mueller, expected to open in fall 2018. (Courtesy/Kerbey Lane Cafe)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A little more than a year from now, Mueller residents will be able to enjoy Kerbey Lane Cafe queso without having to drive out of the neighborhood.

The cafe says the announcement of its location to open on Aldrich Street in the fall of 2018 comes five years after 100 Mueller residents staged an “eat-in” at the original location, calling for a Mueller outpost.

Famous for its pancakes, queso and late night dining, the Mueller location will be the Austin chain’s eighth location. The restaurant started in 1980 in a small house at 3704 Kerbey Ln.

“Bringing Kerbey Lane Cafe to Mueller is a dream come true for us as well as the neighborhood,” says chief executive officer Mason Ayer, who is the son of Kerbey Lane founders Patricia Atkinson and David Ayer.

“We’re big fans of Mueller’s diverse, sustainable, and walkable community and are looking forward to being a part of this dynamic urban village in the heart of Austin.”

Kathy Sokolic, past president of the Mueller neighborhood association and an organizer of the 2013 event, said, “It’s safe to say that Kerbey was our top pick for a local restaurant to come to Mueller.”

The restaurant says the newest Kerbey location will be more than 5,650 square feet with around 230 seats, including at least 30 outdoor.

The restaurant will employee about 100 people, and will likely be open from 6 a.m. until midnight. The exact hours will be announced closer to the opening date. The Mueller location will be Kerbey’s third largest, behind its Round Rock and Northwest locations.

