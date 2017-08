HOUSTON, Texas (KXAN) – Gallery Furniture owner Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale is known for his wacky commercials and promotional stunts. His latest feat? Turning his massive Houston-area furniture stores into shelters for those fleeing flooding.

More than 600 people were able to curl up on showroom chairs, sofas and beds and get some much needed sleep after two Gallery Furniture locations were opened.

Check out more on McIngvale’s story in the video above.