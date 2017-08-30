‘Get up and get busy,’ Rockport family hopeful after Harvey

ROCKPORT, Texas (Nexstar) — “We are not moving back in right now,” Linda Hamilton said tongue-in-cheek, as she assessed the damage her home sustained in Hurricane Harvey.

Bronson and Linda Hamilton’s home in Rockport was destroyed as the category 4 hurricane took hold of the Coastal Bend.

“I think you have to go through something like this for you to realize that it really is ‘things,'” Linda said. “Losing things is bad but this brings out the best in people. Tragedies do.”

The Hamiltons’ home of 21 years is likely a total loss, they said. The couple was able to salvage some personal mementos before heading out of town ahead of the storm.

When the pair returned, they were surprised to discover the intensity of Harvey’s path.

“It broke the weirdest things,” Linda said. She explained the roof was thrown across the street, and the refrigerator was tossed through the kitchen. “There was lasagna and noodles and there was just food everywhere,” she mentioned. “Kind of stinky too,” her husband added.

Bronson, a history teacher at Sinton High School in Sinton, Texas, said it would “be a while” before the neighborhood could return to its original state.

“It’s going to be hard I think going back-and-forth living in a different place and living out of a suitcase for a while and having to get back into the school year, but we’ll see what happens,” he said. “It’s pretty much total destruction around here.”

“It’s sad, but it’s just stuff,” Bronson said as he fought tears. “We can replace it. I know where to buy dishes, we will be all right.”

“You accumulate so much junk and honestly a good half of it is garbage,” Bronson said, adding that it was a “cathartic” feeling to not worry about the material things anymore.

“You can lay down and cry about it or you can get up and get busy,” Linda said. “And get up and get busy makes you feel better.”

“I have a church community, I have a school community,” she said, explaining the “small town” atmosphere of a community with approximately 9,500 residents in it.

“Rockport is a beautiful city, and it’s going to be beautiful again,” Linda said.

“It’s going to take a long time, it’s going to take a lot of money, a lot of hard work, but, Rockport is going to survive,” Bronson said.