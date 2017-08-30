Cleanup begins in houses along path of worst La Grange flood in a century

LA GRANGE, Texas (KXAN) — Dozens of people in La Grange began the process Wednesday of cleaning up their houses and businesses near the Colorado River after Hurricane Harvey brought the worst flood the town has seen in more than 100 years.

Neighborhoods close to the river were almost completely underwater as the river rose to more than 54 feet, more than twice its flood stage in the Fayette County town.

County Judge Ed Janecka estimated the damage to houses alone in the area to be at least $10 million; the damaged businesses, he said, would add considerably to that total.

Gov. Greg Abbott announced Wednesday Fayette County had been added to the federal disaster declaration, making homeowners there eligible for individual aid through the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

On the CW Austin at 9 and KXAN News at 10 p.m., Chris Davis talks with people in the path of the flood as they assess the damage to their homes and property.