Cleanup begins in houses along path of worst La Grange flood in a century

By Published:
People near the river in La Grange start emptying out their homes on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017, after Hurricane Harvey brought the worst flood in 100 years. (KXAN/Chris Davis)
People near the river in La Grange start emptying out their homes on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017, after Hurricane Harvey brought the worst flood in 100 years. (KXAN/Chris Davis)

LA GRANGE, Texas (KXAN) — Dozens of people in La Grange began the process Wednesday of cleaning up their houses and businesses near the Colorado River after Hurricane Harvey brought the worst flood the town has seen in more than 100 years.

Neighborhoods close to the river were almost completely underwater as the river rose to more than 54 feet, more than twice its flood stage in the Fayette County town.

County Judge Ed Janecka estimated the damage to houses alone in the area to be at least $10 million; the damaged businesses, he said, would add considerably to that total.

Gov. Greg Abbott announced Wednesday Fayette County had been added to the federal disaster declaration, making homeowners there eligible for individual aid through the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

On the CW Austin at 9 and KXAN News at 10 p.m., Chris Davis talks with people in the path of the flood as they assess the damage to their homes and property.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s