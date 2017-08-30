Both Houston airports are still closed

Empty gates at Hobby Airport are shown Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017, in Houston. The airport has been closed since Hurricane Harvey made landfall. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
HOUSTON, Texas (KXAN) — Both of Houston’s airports are still closed as the city continues to deal with major flooding.

In an update Wednesday morning, the airports say no inbound or outbound flights are occurring at either airport at this time. The George Bush Intercontinental Airport in north Houston said there has been no flooding at the ecopark lots or the terminal parking garages at this time.

In terms of road conditions to get to the airports, all lanes of JFK are open near IAH. Around Hobby Airport, Monroe from Springtime Lane to Beltway 8 remains flooded as well as other roads around there.

The airports have been closed since Sunday. The Federal Aviation Administration says even when the airports do reopen, passengers should be aware that resuming normal airline operations will take time and airlines may not be operating a full flight schedule immediately.

United Airlines, which has a hub at IAH, said it has canceled its flights until at least noon on Thursday, Aug. 31. 

If you’re flying out of Austin and need to connect at a Houston airport, you’ll need to contact your airline.

