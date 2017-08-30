Austin Pets Alive! taking in hundreds of animals impacted by Harvey

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Pets Alive! is expanding into temporary spaces to help handle the recent influx of animals.

On Facebook APA said,

We are expecting several hundred more displaced pets today and this week as we continue our rescue effort for #APAHarvey. We’ve set up a temporary location at 7711 Burnet Rd. Suite 7723, Austin, TX 78757 for animals.

“Most of the animals we have in, were previously in a shelter, so they were already in need of homes,” said Lindsey Picard, Austin Pets Alive! marketing manager. “Most of them are healthy, but we have some that are sick and some that are pregnant, but for the most part they are in great condition and great spirits.”

Since Thursday, more than 600 pets have been taken in from areas hit hard by Hurricane Harvey. The shelter expects that total to grow by 1,000 by Friday. Officials said most of the pets were from shelters along the coast.

APA needs supplies to help take care of the extra animals. If you don’t have the cash, they also need extra volunteers to handle the animals.

Here is a complete list of all needed items.

If you have any pet crates in your garage, you can also donate them to the Austin Animal Center for the displaced pets.

The city says they’ll need 500 large crates as well as used sheets and towels to line the crates. You can drop those off at the Austin Animal Center, 7201 Levander Loop, Austin from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. seven days a week.