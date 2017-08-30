Austin Disaster Relief collecting donations for Harvey flood victims

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — It only took a phone call to bring tears to Sarah Sellers’ eyes Monday when she got a call from her parents who live in Humble, Texas — about 30 miles northeast of Houston — saying her childhood home had flooded.

“It’s 18 years of my life, I lived there and grew up there and it’s gone and it won’t be the same,” said Sellers.

She isn’t sitting back. Instead she’s collecting cleaning supplies to hand out in her parents’ neighborhood. She is also donating to The Fellowship Church in Round Rock, which has partnered with Austin Disaster Relief Network. When it comes to donations, ADRN is asking for 16 specific things to make the most of your donation.

“In times of crisis we get a lot of really good donations, and some that don’t have a purpose at this time,” explains Daniel Geraci, executive director of Austin Disaster Relief Network. “If you kind of give us what you think they might need, it may end up sitting in the warehouse for a long time, taking up space.”

The goal is to fulfill immediate needs, to help people get back on their feet. “You hear so many bad things on TV these days but it’s really not all bad, there is good in this world,” said Sellers. “I came home and I had about 20 boxes on my front porch, and bottles of bleach and trash bags and it was just amazing.”

If you’re interested in donating to Sellers to help her family’s neighborhood, you can email her at handygirldecor@gmail.com.

ADRN is collecting donations through Saturday from 10 a.m.–5 p.m. You can drop off donations at the loading dock at 1122 E. 51st St. in Austin. On Wednesday, the organization collected during its Community Survivor Donation Drive.

ADRN is also looking for people to make welcome kits for flood victims. The organization needs to make 7,000 welcome kits, which include hygiene products. They say you can even write notes to send some extra love to flood victims.

These are the items ADRN needs people to donate:

New undergarments

(all sizes, children and adult)

New socks (all sizes, children and adult)

Toiletries (ie: shampoo, facewash, soap, toothpaste, toothbrushes, etc.)

New bed pillows

New blankets

Cleanup supplies

Black trash bags

Mops and buckets

Utility knives

Leather work gloves

Inflatable mattresses

Hand sanitizer

Box fans

Baby Bottles

Baby Formula

Baby Diapers