All evacuees in Austin being moved to mega shelter

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The American Red Cross is making final preparations at the Austin Convention Center before transferring around 2,500 evacuees to the new mega shelter.

A Capital Metro spokesperson says buses will begin transferring evacuees from other Austin shelters to the convention center Wednesday evening. Currently, more than 560 evacuees are spread out at shelters across the city at the Delco Center, LBJ High School, the Toney Burger Activity Center and the University of Texas J.J. Pickle Research Campus in north Austin.

Capital Metro has used its ADA accessible buses to help transfer disabled evacuees to and from other parts of Texas in the past week. The transit authority will also grant CapMetro passes to evacuees so they have access to transportation to and from grocery stores, pharmacies and other places they may need to visit.

At 5 and 6, KXAN’s Jacqulyn Powell will take viewers inside the city’s mega shelter and report LIVE on efforts to move all evacuees in Austin to one central location.