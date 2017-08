ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — A gas valve in a science classroom left open overnight prompted evacuations at a Round Rock school Tuesday morning.

No one was injured, but students and staff at Westwood High School moved to the gym while crews ventilated the building. Maintenance crews discovered the issue Tuesday morning, according to Round Rock Independent School District. Officials are not calling it a gas leak at this time.

Students returned to the building as of 9:23 a.m.