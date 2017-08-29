University of Texas will enroll Houston students affected by Harvey

The view of UT Austin from West Campus.(KXAN Photo/ Alyssa Goard).
The view of UT Austin from West Campus. (KXAN Photo/ Alyssa Goard).

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The University of Texas Austin is among the universities throughout Texas working to support students who had been living in or attending schools in areas hard hit by Harvey.

UT spokesman J.B. Bird told KXAN that about 40 percent of the school’s undergraduates are from counties affected by the storm. The university reached out to those students and asked them to fill out absence forms if they can, and told faculty to make accommodations for them.

UT is also coordinating with universities in Houston to be able to enroll some of their students. The University of Northern Texas is doing the same and working to quickly enroll college students for the fall semester.

On Tuesday the U.S. Department of Education also activated its emergency response contact center to help school districts, colleges and universities recover. It has told federal student loan servicers to be flexible with student borrowers affected by Harvey. Borrowers can call 1-800-4FED-AID (1-800-433-3243) for more information.

