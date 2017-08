AUSTIN (KXAN) — Emergency crews are on scene where a sewer line apparently broke in northwest Austin, sending its contents into the air.

Around 6:37 a.m. the Austin Fire Department was alerted to what it initially thought was a broken water pipe on Farm to Market Road 620 between Four Points Drive and Zimmerman Lane.

As of 7:14 a.m. AFD and Austin police were on scene. The sewer line break is not affecting traffic. No word yet on what caused it to rupture.