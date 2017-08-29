San Marcos man accused of beating wife’s lover to death

Joe Sandoval, accused of beating a man to death in San Marcos (Police Photo)
SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — A San Marcos man is charged in the beating death of a man who the suspect believed was sleeping with his wife.

Joe Anthony Robert Sandoval, 29, was initially charged with aggravated assault, which was bumped up to a murder charge when Bryan Longoria died from his injuries.

Police arrived to an apartment complex at 1805 N. Interstate 35 in San Marcos on Aug. 24, where they found Longoria unconscious and bleeding. He went to the hospital with serious brain injuries and later died.

A witness walking his dog in the area told officers a man hit Longoria repeatedly and yelled “He f***ed my wife. What would you do? We were about to have our 7 year anniversary.” That man, who police say is Sandoval, left in his truck before police arrived.

Longoria’s mother told police that her son was seeing a woman and that the woman’s husband had “said he was going to kill Longoria.” Sandoval’s wife told police they had “split up” two months ago, but they hadn’t divorced. She also said she had been spending time with Longoria. She also said Sandoval had threatened both her and Longoria, and had punched Longoria a few weeks ago.

Sandoval is being held in the Hays County Jail on 500,000 bond.

 

 

