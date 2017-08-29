PHOTOS: President Trump visits Corpus Christi, Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump visited hurricane-ravaged Corpus Christi on Tuesday. After meeting with state and local officials on recovery efforts in the area, they made their way to Austin where they will be visiting the state’s emergency operations center.
