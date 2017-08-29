La Grange ISD decides to close schools for the week

LA GRANGE, Texas (KXAN) — Due to the stress of historic flooding on La Grange, the school district has decided to close its schools for the rest of the week.

Superintendent Bill Wagner said the first day of school is now planned for Tuesday, Sept. 5 — since Monday is Labor Day.

The district had already canceled classes for Monday and Tuesday. District staff will wait until Sept. 5 to start as well.

La Grange ISD asks that parents keep track of the school’s website and Facebook page for updates. The school district has around 2,000 students.

The Colorado River crested Monday afternoon in La Grange at a level not seen in more than 100 years.