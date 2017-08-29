How Austinites can donate supplies for Harvey survivors

WESTLAKE, TX - AUGUST 29: Texas Army National Guard members Sergio Esquivel, left, and Ernest Barmore carry 81-year-old Ramona Bennett after she and other residents were rescued from their Pine Forest Village neighborhood due to high water from Hurricane Harvey August 29, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Harvey, which made landfall north of Corpus Christi late Friday evening, is expected to dump upwards to 40 inches of rain in areas of Texas over the next couple of days. (Photo by Erich Schlegel/Getty Images)
AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Disaster Relief Network is calling on people in the Austin area to donate supplies Wednesday for Hurricane Harvey survivors.

The seven stations that make up Emmis Austin Radio will be broadcasting for 13 hours to urge Central Texans to bring their donations to ADRN’s Hope Family Thrift Store receiving dock, located at 1122 E. 51st St., just east of Interstate 35. You can drop off items from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

While monetary donations are also welcomed, the relief network is asking for donations of items including new underwear (all sizes, children and adult), new socks of all sizes, toiletries and new bed pillows and blankets. The group is also asking for:

  • Cleanup supplies and Black trash bags
  • Mops and buckets
  • Utility knives and Leather work gloves
  • Inflatable mattresses
  • Hand sanitizer
  • Box fans
  • Baby bottles, formula, diapers

At the end of the week, the supplies will be delivered to Houston in partnership with Tito’s Handmade Vodka which is providing an 18-wheeler and transport. For more information you can visit the ADRN’s hurricane response page here.

Families looking for support and volunteers looking to support survivors should call the ADRN Call Center at 512-806-0800.

You can also donate as part of Stand Strong Texas. 

