How Austinites can donate supplies for Harvey survivors

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Disaster Relief Network is calling on people in the Austin area to donate supplies Wednesday for Hurricane Harvey survivors.

The seven stations that make up Emmis Austin Radio will be broadcasting for 13 hours to urge Central Texans to bring their donations to ADRN’s Hope Family Thrift Store receiving dock, located at 1122 E. 51st St., just east of Interstate 35. You can drop off items from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

While monetary donations are also welcomed, the relief network is asking for donations of items including new underwear (all sizes, children and adult), new socks of all sizes, toiletries and new bed pillows and blankets. The group is also asking for:

Cleanup supplies and Black trash bags

Mops and buckets

Utility knives and Leather work gloves

Inflatable mattresses

Hand sanitizer

Box fans

Baby bottles, formula, diapers

At the end of the week, the supplies will be delivered to Houston in partnership with Tito’s Handmade Vodka which is providing an 18-wheeler and transport. For more information you can visit the ADRN’s hurricane response page here.

Families looking for support and volunteers looking to support survivors should call the ADRN Call Center at 512-806-0800.

You can also donate as part of Stand Strong Texas.