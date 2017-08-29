Free replacement ID cards, drivers licenses for Harvey victims

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Department of Public Safety will replace ID cards and drivers licenses for anyone in areas affected by Harvey and its aftermath.

The changes implemented Tuesday affect only those residents in the 50 counties that are part of the governor’s disaster declaration. That includes Fayette, Caldwell and Lee counties in Central Texas.

As long as people already had a drivers license or ID card, they can bring whatever identity and residency documentation they have to a drivers license office near them and get a replacement free of charge. Normally it would cost someone $11 for a new card.

Residents who have Driver Responsibility Program surcharges will also get more time to pay them. DPS says people will not be required to pay them for 60 days.