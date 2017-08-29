Dog who carried his own food during Harvey reunited with family

SINTON, Texas (KRIS/KZTV) — A resourceful dog in has won the hearts of folks worldwide after making sure he had what he needed during Hurricane Harvey. Otis is nearly 10 years old, and even in his old age, he is a survivor of epic proportions.

Otis got loose after breaking the back screen door of his home in Sinton, Texas, during the most intense part of the storm.

His owner, Salvador Segovia, was worried he would have to break the news that Otis wasn’t coming home to his grandson, Carter, who had fled to Laredo early in the day.

“My grandson told me, Grandpa, make sure you take care of Otis,” Segovia said.

Luckily, the very next day, Otis was spotted trotting along the road by a local woman, who couldn’t resist snapping a now-famous image.

“He just looked so uplifted by having that bag of food, it was just precious, it was like the cutest thing I’ve ever seen,” said picture-taker, Tiele Dockens.

“When I turn around, to my surprise here comes Otis, with a bag of dog food in his mouth, a full five pound bag of dog food in his mouth, like I’m home and I got me some provisions here,” Segovia said.

Segovia said Otis headed for a lumber yard that he often visits, and which happens to keep a bag of dog food on hand so employees can feed him.

“He knew where they kept that bag behind the ice machine, so he went back there and he spotted it and he said, ‘Well, everybody else is taking provisions, so I’m going to take my provisions,'” Segovia said. “So he picked it up and brought it over here. And that’s where everyone saw him coming down the road with a big bag of dog food.”

All is well in the Segovia home now. The family insists they wouldn’t try to ride out the next hurricane, and they are grateful their family pet could inspire so many.

“I think Otis makes a point telling the people in Texas, ‘We will survive,'” Segovia said.

“On top of surviving, we wanna thrive and I think that just brings so much inspiration and peace. Otis can do it, we can all do it, we can make it through we can come together and just be a part of the bigger picture,” Dockens said.

Otis doesn’t seem to be aware of his 15 minutes of fame, but he embodies what Texans know to be true: with a little grit and determination, we can survive anything.

“If a dog like Otis can do it…humanity can do it too,” Segovia said.