Central Texas blood bank has ‘growing’ need for donations after Harvey

Blood and platelet donation bags (KXAN Photo)
AUSTIN (KXAN) — In an update to We are Blood’s “ongoing and growing” blood donation needs, the blood bank that works as the sole provider of blood to Central Texas hospitals is asking for donors to schedule a donation appointment.

We Are Blood says many people from the coast have been brought into hospitals in their 10-county region in Central Texas. “If We Are Blood can build a surplus of blood, they’ll also be able to send some to our neighbors on the coast,” a spokesperson said.

Formerly the Blood Center of Central Texas, We Are Blood needs to see at least 200 donors per day — a number they say is magnified during a natural disaster. They expect the need will continue into the next few weeks and, because blood has a limited shelf life, We Are Blood needs their supply to be replenished through next month.

Anyone interesting in donating blood can visit the We Are Blood website to schedule an appointment or call 512-206-1266. While walk-ins are accepted, the organization prefers appointments so their staff can maintain a steady stream of donations.

 

