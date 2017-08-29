Cab-hailing hawk in Houston recovering after Harvey

By Published:
Hawk in a Houston cab. (NBC News)

HOUSTON (KXAN) — It was a good thing a hawk hopped into a cab in Houston as Hurricane Harvey battered Texas. It may not have survived otherwise.

The hawk flew into the taxi on Saturday when William Bruso stepped outside to video the storm. The bird, now nicknamed “Harvey” saw its chance, and wouldn’t leave. The driver filmed his feathered passenger in videos that have since gone viral.

The Texas Wildlife Rehabilitation Coalition is now caring for Harvey. They suspect the hawk has a broken wing but can’t reach their facility to do an X-ray.

