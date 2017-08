AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin has lifted its waterway ban effective 10 a.m. Tuesday.

The waterway ban was implemented on Saturday, Aug. 26 as the bands from Harvey started dropping rain on Austin.

This affects the following areas:

• All creeks within the City of Austin area

• Barton Creek

• Bull Creek

• Lady Bird Lake

• The entirety of Lake Austin from Mansfield Dam to Tom Miller Dam

• The Colorado River downstream of Longhorn Dam.