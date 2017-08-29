Austin duck boats in Houston to help deliver medical supplies

Austin Duck Adventures boat (Courtesy/Austin Duck Adventures)
Austin Duck Adventures boat (Courtesy/Austin Duck Adventures)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two Austin Duck Adventures boats have left for Houston to help deliver medical supplies to those in need.

Owner Paul Mahler and his crew packed up one of the amphibious boats and left Austin at 5:30 p.m. Monday, while another left Tuesday morning.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the boats are at Kemah and will soon head to Galveston. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is directing the boats on where to go and deliver the equipment.

While the company is helping Harvey survivors, they have suspended their daily tour schedule.

