Areas to avoid during President Trump’s visit to Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — After President Donald Trump tours the hurricane damage in Corpus Christi, he along with First Lady Melania Trump will come to Austin to see the state’s response to the widespread natural disaster.

While the White House does not release details on the exact route of the presidential motorcade, there are the things we know about his itinerary that might help you figure out the best route to get around Austin on Tuesday afternoon.

Air Force One is expected to land in Austin around 2:30 p.m. People flying in and out of Austin-Bergstrom International Airport should expect delays (usually around 30 minutes) since there is a no-fly zone during the president’s arrival and departure.

Trump will then make his way to the DPS Emergency Operations Center which is located on North Lamar Boulevard and Koenig Lane. There are a couple of routes the motorcade can take to get from ABIA to the DPS location. They could take the route from State Highway 71 to Interstate 35 to Koenig Lane and then on to North Lamar Boulevard. They could also take a more direct route from State Highway 130 toll to US 290, which turns into Koenig Lane.

Trump isn’t expected to stay long at the DPS location; he is scheduled to be back on a plane around 4 p.m. He could take either route back as well.