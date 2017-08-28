VIDEO: Dramatic rescue of Houston driver caught on camera

KXAN Staff Published:
Dramatic rescue caught on camera in Houston (Photo via KPRC)
HOUSTON (KXAN) — Houston traffic cameras captured the dramatic rescue of a driver stranded in a flooded car Sunday night, KPRC said. 

In the surveillance video you can see the driver of a white SUV stuck on the Interstate 10 freeway.

Harris County firefighters say the driver had crawled to the back of the truck and out the back window to escape the floodwaters. In the video the firefighters come to the driver’s rescue.

Steering a boat up the the SUV, they pulled him into the raft.

Firefighters drove the man to dry land nearby, before heading back out to search for more survivors.

