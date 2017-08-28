U.S. Coast Guard rescues Houston residents from the air

HOUSTON (KXAN) — The U.S. Coast Guard performed rescues from above to bring people trapped on their roofs in Houston to safety.

On Sunday the U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Houston pulled people up and into hovering helicopters. They were forced onto the tops of their homes by rising water in the Houston area after Tropical Storm Harvey brought huge amounts of rain to the area.

“The Coast Guard will continue to provide search and rescue capabilities and assess the damage done by Hurricane Harvey,” said Capt. Tony Hahn, commander, Coast Guard Sector Corpus Christi. “In the midst of this catastrophic event, the teamwork between all federal, state, and local agencies has been amazing and the resilience and spirit of the Coastal Bend is inspirational.”