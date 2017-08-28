Two nursing homes evacuated in La Grange

LA GRANGE, Texas (KXAN) — Two nursing homes in La Grange evacuated Monday morning as the flooding threat along the Colorado River continued to grow.

When emergency officials in Fayette County got word overnight that the river is expected to crest at 53.3 feet Monday afternoon, they moved quickly to get the residents out of the nursing homes.

Around 5:30 a.m., emergency crews started evacuating the Care Inn at La Grange, a nursing home located at North Water Street and Guadalupe Street. Fifty-three residents at the facility were moved, with 10 of the most critical care patients being taken to a hospital. KXAN’s David Yeomans said the facility was not in the original evacuation zone.

A second nursing home, the Jefferson Place Assisted Living located at 911 S. Jefferson St., had 35 residents that had to be evacuated. Fayette County EMS says many of the residents’ family members came to pick them up when they were notified of the evacuations. However, if a family member wasn’t able to get to the care center in time, the residents can be picked up from the St. Paul Lutheran Church in La Grange.

Emergency officials want to remind people to stay off the roads if they can.