Trump visiting Austin during Texas disaster trip

AUSTIN (KXAN) — President Donald Trump will make a stop in Austin during his trip to survey the disaster in Texas Tuesday.

While the president’s official schedule has yet to be made public, a city source tells KXAN the president will make a brief stop in the Texas capital after flying into Corpus Christi. A check of FAA flight restrictions confirms pilots will be restricted from flying around Austin and Corpus Christi Tuesday due to “VIP movement.”

Trump is expected to make the trip along with his wife, Melania, but is not expected to visit Houston where his presence might disrupt rescue operations.

The president pledged to help Texans impacted by the storm saying, “You’re going to have what you need and it’s going to be fast.” He went on to say he may make a return trip to the state on Saturday.

Gov. Greg Abbott is expected to join Trump on a tour of the damage left by Hurricane Harvey and the subsequent flooding.

The governor commended Trump for being “extremely professional, very helpful” in moving quickly to grant his request Friday for an immediate disaster declaration, which triggers additional federal assistance to aggrieved areas.