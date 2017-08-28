Troubled Bastrop County bridge swept away by floodwaters

BASTROP COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Indian River neighborhood, just outside of Smithville, saw significant damage to one of its bridges they’ve been pushing to fix. KXAN hit the road after we received the tip from viewer Doug Wilson, who lives there.

“I had been watching the level of the lake off of the boards on my boat dock. I noticed it went down a significant amount in a shorter period of time. We figured something had happened in the area,” Wilson said.

He figured it was something big.

“Last night it all collapsed,” he said of a bridge just down the road from his home. In its place that neighbors are calling a mini Niagara Falls in their backyard.

It’s important to note the bridge was having trouble to begin with.

“They put the big rocks on it to keep people from being able to drive across for safety reasons,” Wilson said.

Safety concerns grew over time, with the Memorial Day flood chipping away the foundation.

“And then we had a different storm that eroded some of what was underneath it,” Doug explained.

But there’s erosion – and then there’s what you see in this picture.

“The biggest thing that’s going through my mind is I just want to see it get fixed. Been going on and getting worse just about every time we have a pretty good rain,” Wilson said.

Rain that this time came with a name attached: Harvey.

Wilson said the county commission is working with FEMA to get funding for the bridge, adding ironically enough, they were scheduled to put out bids for the project on Monday. One day after the bridge fully gave way.