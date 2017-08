AUSTIN (KXAN) — An incredible time-lapse animation shows Hurricane Harvey from before its landfall on the Texas coast Friday through Monday afternoon.

The time-lapse shows the once stalled, now weakened, Tropical Storm Harvey as it reverses course and heads back toward the Gulf of Mexico.

Incredibly, the storm is then forecast to lift north to Houston, possibly bringing another 15-20 inches or more of rain, adding to what is already a disaster of epic proportions.