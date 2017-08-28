Taylor church open its doors to flood evacuees

TAYLOR, Texas (KXAN) — Air mattresses fill the sanctuary at Oasis Church in Taylor, a room usually full of chairs and people ready to worship on a Sunday. Now, it’s become a makeshift bedroom.

The church bought air mattresses to host more than two dozen evacuees, many from the Bay City area, southwest of Houston. That’s where Martin Zamora, his wife, and two kids drove from.

“We were going to stay but when they said, ‘if you stay, put your name on your arm and put your social security number in case something happens,’ when they said that we figured it’s time to go,” explains Zamora.

Zamora and several of his friends are now seeing pictures of the destruction back home. “[There’s] flooding just a few streets over from where we’re at,” explains Zamora as he shows a picture of a flooded highway on his phone.

As far as Zamora knows, his home has not been flooded, but he knows they aren’t in the clear yet, and there’s a fear. “I guess losing the home, but it’s not as bad as losing a life.”

“The Taylor community has been very responsive,” said Pastor Mary Flores of Oasis Church, showing all of the donations for evacuees. “Whoever needs to come until further notice, we will not turn anyone away.”

Oasis Church is located at 1616 Old Granger Rd. in Taylor. If you’re a flood evacuee and need a place to stay, you can stop by the church.



If you’d like to help, Oasis Church is still in need of towels, blankets and pillows.