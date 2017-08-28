San Marcos offers storm debris disposal options

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — San Marcos residents who may be dealing with downed branches and limbs as a result of Hurricane Harvey and the weekend’s storms have several options to dispose of the debris.

The city of San Marcos says vegetative debris smaller than five inches in diameter can be put in a resident’s green waste cart and paper yard bags on two different days, corresponding with their typical trash day, as follows:

Monday and Tuesday: Aug. 30 and Sept. 13

Wednesday: Aug. 29 and Sept. 12

Thursday and Friday: Sept. 6 and Sept. 20

Residents who need a paper yard bag can pick up one from 401 East Hopkins. There will be a limit of four bags per residence, but residents can put as many bags out for collection on their two days listed above, according to a news release.

For bulk pickup, residents can dispose three cubic yards of waste four times a year by calling Resource Recovery staff at 512-393-8407 by noon the day before they need the bulk materials picked up. The vegetative debris for bulk pickup must be cut into 4-foot pieces which are bundled and don’t weigh more than 35 pounds. Pickup dates correspond with a resident’s typical trash day as follows:

Monday: Sept. 4 and Sept. 18

Tuesday: Sept. 5 and Sept. 19

Wednesday: Sept. 6 and Sept. 20

Thursday: Sept. 7 and Sept. 21

Friday: Sept. 8 and Sept. 22

Brush drop-off is usually the second Saturday of the month at 750 River Rd. It’ll also be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 29 to Sept. 3 and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 4 to Sept. 8. Brush drop-off includes vegetative debris, including tree trunks and leaves.

Residents can also drop off bulk items, such as appliances, household hazardous waste, electronics, brush and metals, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 9 and Oct. 14 at 750 River Rd.

Residents can also utilize the city’s Community Connect Beautification Trailer, which is an enclosed trailer with tools and supplies that can be used for yard clean ups. For more information or to reserve the trailer, call 512-393-8419.