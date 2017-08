LA GRANGE, Texas (KXAN) –The Colorado River in La Grange crested Monday afternoon as a result of the weekend’s storms brought on by Hurricane Harvey.

At 2 p.m. the river reached a stage of 54.2 feet as Fayette County officials expanded the mandatory evacuation zone.

KXAN viewers sent us some of their photos from La Grange.

PHOTOS: La Grange flooding View as list View as gallery Open Gallery (Photo provided by Bruce Spindler) Flooding in La Grange (Photo provided by Bruce Spindler) Flooding in La Grange (Photo provided by Bruce Spindler) (Photo provided by Selena Garcia) (Photo provided by Selena Garcia) (Photo provided by Selena Garcia) (Photo provided by Angie Batson) Flooding in La Grange (Photo provided by Bruce Spindler) Flooding in La Grange (Photo provided by Bruce Spindler) Flooding in La Grange (Photo provided by Bruce Spindler) Flooding in La Grange (Photo provided by Bruce Spindler)