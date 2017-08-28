Houston chief ‘really worried about how many bodies we’re going to find’

AUSTIN (KXAN/AP) — Even as the sun shines in Austin, Tropical Storm Harvey continues to dump rain on Houston, compounding existing flooding and heartache.

Houston Police Chief and former Austin chief Art Acevedo told the Associated Press Monday that he’s “really worried about how many bodies we’re going to find” from Harvey’s devastating flooding.

The threat of flooding isn’t over yet for the nation’s fourth largest city. Tropical Storm Harvey is moving back over the coast and out into the Gulf and is expected to make landfall and drop another 15-20 inches of rain on the Houston area.

Houston’s mayor says city officials are keeping watch on the ongoing release of water from two flood-control reservoirs in the Houston area to see if it might cause additional flooding in some neighborhoods.

The Army Corps of Engineers says the controlled release into Buffalo Bayou is being done to relieve pressure on the Addicks and Barker reservoirs, which have been overwhelmed by flood waters from Tropical Storm Harvey. The reservoirs help prevent flooding in downtown Houston and other urban areas to the east.

The release of water is expected to flood some neighborhoods near the reservoirs. Officials are worried that other homes in areas near Buffalo Bayou, which had gone out of its banks, could be impacted as well.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner says he’s asking the Harris County Flood Control District for more information on how much higher Buffalo Bayou could rise and whether that could result in more homes in west Houston being flooded.