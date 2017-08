AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Fire Department is responding to a two-alarm fire at a north Austin apartment complex.

The department says the fire, located at the Chardonnay at Wells Branch Apartments at 1801 W. Wells Branch Pkwy, next to Thermal Drive, is in the attic of the building.

Information on possible injuries or how many people have been affected were not immediately available.

KXAN has a crew on the way to the scene. We’ll update this story as we get additional information.