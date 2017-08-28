H-E-B disaster relief convoy rolls into Victoria

VICTORIA, Texas (KXAN) — More than 8,000 hot meals will be served by the H-E-B disaster relief units in Victoria today, as the Texas grocery chain rallies around hurricane and flood victims in the state.

A convoy of 15 H-E-B trucks arrived in Victoria Sunday, including mobile kitchens, food, H-E-B Pharmacies and Business Services units to help residents in disaster areas. The mobile kitchens are serving meals to first responders and residents while the pharmacy ensures disaster victims can still get the medicines they need.

H-E-B customers can help support relief efforts by donating $1, $3 or $5 through a tear off campaign at H-E-B registers. Funds raised through the campaign will benefit the American Red Cross, The Salvation Army and Feeding Texas.