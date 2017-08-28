George W. Bush reacts to Hurricane Harvey devastation

By Published:

DALLAS, Texas (KXAN) — Former President George W. Bush released a statement Monday in the wake of flooding and other damage from deteriorating Hurricane Harvey.

Bush wrote that he spoke with Gov. Greg Abbott about the rescue and operations in Houston and the Gulf Coast.

“Laura and I are moved by the heroic work of the first responders and volunteers who are putting themselves at risk to save others,” Bush wrote. “The devastation breaks our hearts, but we are confident that these strong communities will recover and thrive.”

He said he and his wife are also donating money to Team Rubicon, the Red Cross and the Salvation Army.  He encouraged others to give to relief organizations and others who are helping.

“We are proud of the people of Texas for showing the resilience and compassion of our state, and we pray for their safety and well-being,” Bush concluded.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s