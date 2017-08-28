George W. Bush reacts to Hurricane Harvey devastation

DALLAS, Texas (KXAN) — Former President George W. Bush released a statement Monday in the wake of flooding and other damage from deteriorating Hurricane Harvey.

Bush wrote that he spoke with Gov. Greg Abbott about the rescue and operations in Houston and the Gulf Coast.

“Laura and I are moved by the heroic work of the first responders and volunteers who are putting themselves at risk to save others,” Bush wrote. “The devastation breaks our hearts, but we are confident that these strong communities will recover and thrive.”

He said he and his wife are also donating money to Team Rubicon, the Red Cross and the Salvation Army. He encouraged others to give to relief organizations and others who are helping.

“We are proud of the people of Texas for showing the resilience and compassion of our state, and we pray for their safety and well-being,” Bush concluded.