Entire Texas National Guard activated for disaster relief

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The entire Texas National Guard, roughly 12,000 guardsmen, has been activated by Gov. Greg Abbott to help with recovery efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey and catastrophic flooding impacting millions of Texans.

“It is imperative that we do everything possible to protect the lives and safety of people across the state of Texas as we continue to face the aftermath of this storm,” said Governor Abbott. “The Texas National Guard is working closely with FEMA and federal troops to respond urgently to the growing needs of Texans who have fallen victim to Hurricane Harvey, and the activation of the entire Guard will assist in the efforts already underway. I would like to thank FEMA Administrator Brock Long, as well as all our brave first responders for their hard work in helping those impacted by this terrible storm.”

According to the governor’s announcement, all Texas Military Department personnel should report to their respective units for further instructions.

The men and women of the Texas National Guard are working around the clock to support all relief efforts from Hurricane Harvey,” said Maj. Gen. John F. Nichols, Texas Adjutant General. “We will not rest until we have made every effort to rescue all those in harm’s way. We will remain here as long as we are needed. I want to thank Governor Abbott for his continued leadership and look forward to serving the great people of Texas.”