Dozens of Austin-area first responders deploy to help after Harvey

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Day by day, more first responders from the Austin area are heading to Houston and the coast to help with Harvey relief efforts.

As of Monday, Austin-Travis County EMS had sent 32 of its medics, along with two of its rescue boats and one ambulance bus.

The Austin Fire Department sent 24 firefighters, the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office sent eight of its deputies and the Georgetown and Cedar Park Police Departments each sent one officer to take turns driving their shared tactical rescue vehicle to Pearland. The Austin Police Association also sent four officers to help support hundreds of first responders on the coast.

Each of the departments helping out said they’ve been able to deploy those workers without a strain on resources at home.

“There is a huge law enforcement contingency down here in this area from all over the state and the country,” said Austin Police Association President Kenneth Casaday.

Casaday and three other officers from Austin are part of a team of 10 that’s serving as the backbone for first responders while they provide storm relief. They’re currently stationed in Portland, working out of travel trailers.

Using several smokers, the team of officers has been cooking hundreds of hot meals every day since Saturday. They’re then delivering them to around 600 officers, firefighters and medics in places like Rockport and Port Aransas.

“You can’t work without food and nutrition and your every day supplies,” Casaday said. “We’ve also brought hygiene products, t-shirts, socks and underwear.”

Casaday says the hygiene products are very needed, because many of the first responders haven’t gotten a chance to shower in days.

In addition to helping those working along the coast, Casaday says he and the other officers on his team have also been able to help people who didn’t evacuate.

“We’ve had people stop us on the side of the road saying that they’re hungry and that they haven’t had water,” he said. “We’ve been able to provide not only food, but we got pallets and pallets of water that we brought them.”

Casaday is asking people to help support the police association’s efforts to provide first responders and coastal residents with food and hygiene products through donations to Austin Cops for Charity.