Cougars practice with Houston on their mind

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The University of Houston football team finished practiced at Texas’ Frank Denius Field Monday afternoon. However, it’s hard to hide the fact that football isn’t the top priority.

“Obviously, football’s important to all of us, but the first thing is Houston,” Cougars head coach Major Applewhite said. “It’s our city and we constantly talk about representing the city of Houston because it’s across our chest. That’s where our thought and prayers are daily and when we get to some football stuff we talk about life lessons…as you get older, you have children and jobs and houses and things you have to do. There’s times where you have to compartmentalize your thoughts and when it’s time to do football for three hours, we do football for these three hours, but as soon as it’s over get back on the phone make sure to call mom and make sure everybody is OK.”

The Cougars left Houston Friday afternoon before Hurricane Harvey devastated the city. There’s no timetable for their return to campus. It’s possible the Cougars stay in Austin until their season opener at UT San Antonio Saturday night.