Colorado River now expected to crest at 53.3 feet in La Grange

LA GRANGE, Texas (KXAN) — The Colorado River is now expected to crest at 53.3 feet in La Grange—even higher than what was forecast early Sunday morning. According to the National Weather Service, data shows the river is expected to crest at 1 p.m. Monday. The forecast jumped 2 feet from 51.3 feet to 53.3 feet in a few hours. The record is 56.7 feet.

On Sunday morning, Fayette County issued a mandatory evacuation for everyone in the area from Water Street to the Colorado River in La Grange. People living along the river in other parts of the county were also evacuated.

Local evacuees are being directed to the shelter at Second Baptist Church located at 1010 N. Von Minden, La Grange.

In a Facebook video with KTIM Radio around 3 a.m. Monday, Fayette County OEM spokesperson Colton Brugger said the county is evaluating all the available data to make decisions as the situation is continuously changing.

“Overnight last night [Saturday into Sunday], Bastrop and the western side of Fayette County experienced a significant event that had extremely heavy rains last night and that’s why you saw some evacuations and a lot of activity in the Smithville area last night as the water made its way to the Colorado,” said Brugger in the video. “And I’m sure that’s what contributed to some of the predictions change related to the river crest.”

At 53.3 feet, this will the highest the river has crested in La Grange in 104 years.

Currently, the TX Business 71 bridge in La Grange is closed but not the main highway, and Brugger does not believe the main bridge is at risk at this time. US 711 north of La Grange is also closed at Rabbs Creek.

Brugger said there are also reports that Interstate 10 just west of Flatonia was shut down as of Monday morning due to high water.