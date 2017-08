AUSTIN (KXAN) — School districts in Central Texas are modifying their schedules as flooding continues in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.

These are school closings and delays for Tuesday, Aug. 29th.

All schools in Fayette County closed through Wednesday

Bastrop ISD – 2 Hour Delay

– 2 Hour Delay La Grange ISD superintendent says all of the schools in the county will be closed through Wednesday. Teachers will have a work day on Wednesday. They expect to resume regular operations Thursday morning.