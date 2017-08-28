Bass Pro Shops provides 80 boats for Texas rescues

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Bass Pro Shops is providing local, state and federal agencies with more than 80 Tracker boats to aid in rescues in Houston and other flooded Texas communities.

The move to provide boats comes less than a day after Houston officials pleaded for anyone with a boat to join the rescue effort.

Bass Pro Shops is also donating it’s Uncle Buck’s Premium Jerky and other protein-rich foods to the Convoy of Hope, which will work to deliver the items in communities impacted by the storm.

The outdoor company has seven Texas locations, including three in Houston, and is helping employees impacted by the storm through Bass Pro Cares Fund, which provides support for critical living expenses in times of devastating need.

The company remains in close contact with the governor’s office, first responders and associates on the ground to monitor response efforts and assess ongoing needs.

Bass Pro Shops encourages all customers and community members who want to support relief efforts to donate directly to the American Red Cross.