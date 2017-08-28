Austin preparing for 7,000 Harvey evacuees

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The number of people heading to Austin impacted by Hurricane Harvey could rise drastically. State officials asked the city if it can house 7,000 evacuees from the Gulf Coast.

Mayor Steve Adler says officials are trying to figure out capacity and logistics and are considering the Austin Convention Center as a shelter site. Even then, the city will need more options. After Hurricane Katrina, the city hosted 4,000 evacuees at the convention center.

There are currently 550 evacuees in Austin spread across several shelters. A little under 200 are staying at the Delco Center, others are at LBJ High School and the Toney Burger Activity Center.

The University of Texas J.J. Pickle Research Campus in North Austin was also set up as a shelter Monday to serve people with special medical needs.

KXAN has also learned Reagan High School is set up as a shelter, and ready to receive about 200 people. Other Austin ISD high school have been put on standby.