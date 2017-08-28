AISD police say man arrested at board meeting was trespassing

By Published:
AISD logo, Austin ISD (KXAN File Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man who hoped to discuss “unfinished business” at Monday night’s Austin Independent School District board meeting was arrested for allegedly trespassing.

AISD spokeswoman Cristina Nguyen told KXAN Daniel White received a criminal trespass warning last fall, which prohibited him from coming onto any AISD property.

Nguyen said he violated that warning when he signed up for public comment. She said he signed up to discuss “unfinished business.”

The incident occurred shortly after the school board came back from recess around 7:22 p.m. Monday.

White was detained by AISD police, who took him out of the room. The school board went back into recess while he was detained and then continued with the public comment section afterwards.

Nguyen said White was transported to a county jail.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s