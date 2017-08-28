AISD police say man arrested at board meeting was trespassing

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man who hoped to discuss “unfinished business” at Monday night’s Austin Independent School District board meeting was arrested for allegedly trespassing.

AISD spokeswoman Cristina Nguyen told KXAN Daniel White received a criminal trespass warning last fall, which prohibited him from coming onto any AISD property.

Nguyen said he violated that warning when he signed up for public comment. She said he signed up to discuss “unfinished business.”

The incident occurred shortly after the school board came back from recess around 7:22 p.m. Monday.

White was detained by AISD police, who took him out of the room. The school board went back into recess while he was detained and then continued with the public comment section afterwards.

Nguyen said White was transported to a county jail.