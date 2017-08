GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — A four person boat crew from Williamson County is making their way to Houston to help conduct water rescues amid catastrophic flooding.

Sheriff Robert Chody announced the deployment on Facebook while reassuring residents that there would still be boat crews locally in the event water rescues were needed in Williamson County.

Houston leaders put out a plea for boats to help with rescues in light of 20+ inches of rain stemming from Tropical Storm Harvey.